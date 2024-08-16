The Wakefield Warrior Club’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Wakefield High football team took place on Aug. 5 at Mount Hood Golf Course. Another big turnout highlighted a great day of golf and support for the team through sponsors and raffles.

“We would like to take this time to thank everyone who participated, donated and volunteered to help make this year’s golf tournament a huge success,” said the Warrior Club. “A special thanks to Sila for sponsoring our golf shirts; Marc Fiore Real Estate for the cart sponsorship; Farmland for the towel sponsorship; The Savings Bank and Amazon Web Services for sponsoring the Putting Hole Contest; Honey Dew Donuts, for sponsoring our breakfast; Our two Super Bowl Sponsors, SM Brown Heating and Cooling And Take Flight Construction, and our many Tee sponsors: Colarusso Realty, Fahey Tire, HDPT Physical Therapy, ICON Electrical, Integrity Coding, Johnson O’Connor, Matt’s Oil Burner, Mel & Sons, Quick Disposal, Sartell Electrical Services, Sonny Noto’s, TLC Custom Design, The T-Stop, Wakefield Fire Fighter’s and West Side Social Club. This event could not be held without your generosity.”

The winning foursome this year was Paul Lamonica, Craig Dibella, John Cutting and CJ Dibella. Finishing in second place is David Barrett, Jed Barrett, Drew Barrettand Jacob Barrett.

The following were individual contest winners:

Putting Contest: Mike Loughlin-Hole in one

Straightest Drive: Meredith Hoag

Closest to the Pin on 9: Mike Loughlin

Closest to the Pin on 18: Cam Fullerton.