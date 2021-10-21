THE WAKEFIELD volleyball team is going to the state tournament for the first time in program history. (Courtesy Photo)



By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — Progress is often not tangible.

It can be difficult to measure success in sports outside wins and losses.

The Wakefield High volleyball team has been steadily improving in the win column over the years as a program. Numbers are better than previous years and the Warriors can now match other powerhouse programs in the Middlesex League who often have talented players that consider volleyball to be their primary sport.

In their 11th season as a program, the Wakefield High volleyball team (10-6) has that tangible progress after a 3-1 win over Wilmington on Tuesday: They’re going to the state tournament – for the first time in team history.

“We have been working so hard toward this goal,” said second-year head coach Kayla Wyland. “This goal has been discussed over and over again since the beginning of the season, and we have talked about how we can’t just say we want it- what do we need to do to earn it? What steps do we need to take?”

According to Wyland, those steps were both physical and mental. The Warriors don’t just practice volleyball, X’s and O’s. They place an equal importance on mental practice, “where we talk about mental toughness through team bonding activities,” says the coach. “Each and every day, the girls come in and push to better themselves for the team.”

Wakefield won the first set against the Wildcats 25-13 before Wilmington bounced back for a 25-23 set two victory. Wakefield has emphasized how they choose to respond to adversity this season. Their response on Tuesday was a 25-18 set three victory and an identical 25-18 win in set four to finish it up.

Senior Talia Thomson led the hitting with 14 kills; senior Mia Desruisseaux added seven kills and 11 digs; senior Maddy Seabury had six kills and three blocks; senior Haley Ogier had three kills, five aces and 10 digs; senior Amanda Nett had 18 digs and two aces; junior Christa Imbriano had a kill, five aces and 12 digs.

It was another example of a complete team effort that it takes to win in the Middlesex League – a style of play that Wakefield has embraced and will help them compete against the state’s best in the tournament.

A full team effort can only be accomplished when the players commit to working together.

“This team’s bond is like no other,” said Wyland. “They trust each other and play for one another. The senior leadership, especially Maddy Seabury, has helped us tremendously. They have set a clear expectation on the level of dedication, focus, and energy that needs to be brought each day.”

Wyland was also quick to credit her coaching staff: Julia Robarts, Connor Peterson and Jill MacInnes.

“They make such great connections with all of the girls and I am so grateful to have them.”

In the latest MIAA power rankings Wakefield volleyball was ranked No. 22 in Div. 2. That’s a seeding the Warriors will hope to improve during their last four regular season matches.

Wakefield hosts Melrose tonight at 6:30 p.m. and finishes the season with three more home games.

“There is still a lot of work to be done this season to put us in an even better spot for the tournament,” said Wyland. “I am looking forward to continuing to work hard to grow even more. I love this team and I am so proud of them for what they have accomplished. They are setting a great standard for the future of this program.”