THE SENIORS were honored before their 4-0 win over Watertown on Monday at Walton Field.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ soccer team honored their nine seniors on Monday at Walton Field before their league matchup against Watertown.

The Warriors made sure it was a night to remember, shutting out the Raiders by a score of 4-0.

The class of 2022 — Morgan Brennan, Emma Greatorex, Annie King, Audrey Longo, Kaylee O’Rourke and captains Bailey McDevitt, Kayli Porter, Ashlee Purcell and Maeve Recene — were celebrated for their dedication to the program.

The seniors have led the Warriors to an 8-5-1 record, just one tie away from qualifying for the Div. 2 state tournament.

“These nine seniors have set the tone this year and have been a huge factor in the team’s success so far this season,” said head coach Steph Martin. “They are a determined, selfless, talented group and the way they carry themselves on and off the field has had such a positive influence on the underclassmen. I’m very proud to be their coach and be on this fun ride with them this season.”

King got the Warriors on the board first which was all McDevitt and the defense needed for their fifth shutout of the season.

Purcell continued her electric scoring pace with two more goals and junior Lily Duval added one.

Porter had one assist and junior Emma Shinney had two.

Recene was named player of the game by the coaches for her strong work in the midfield.

The defense, which is led by O’Rourke, Longo and Greatorex, played another steady game as Wakefield moved one win closer to their ultimate season goal of making the tournament.

It was the second high-scoring shutout in a row for the Warriors who cruised past Malden 5-0 on Friday at Walton. Purcell had a hat trick in that one. Freshman Aliza Margolis and junior Caileigh Sweeney also scored for Wakefield. Sophomore Molly Forrest earned player of the game honors.

Wakefield dropped their lastest game 3-1 on the road in Wilmington yesterday. Freshman defender Shea Suntken scored her first varsity goal. The two teams split the season series as Wakefield won the first matchup 1-0.

The Warriors have four games left in the regular season. A record of .500 or better gaurantees a spot in the tournament, meaning Wakefield needs just one more point to qualify.

Their first chance will come against Melrose tomorrow, 4 p.m. at Pine Banks Park.