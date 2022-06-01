BAILEY McDEVITT medaled in two different throwing events at the D3 state meet over the weekend. She got 6th in the shot put (31’5”) and 6th in the javelin (105’5”) an event in which she is currently ranked 21st in the state. (File Photo)

WESTFIELD — The Wakefield High outdoor girls’ track and field team had an impressive showing at the Div. 3 state meet last weekend at Westfield State.

The Warriors placed 5th out of 30 teams. The top eight places score and medal in this meet.

The highlight of the meet for Wakefield was Sammy Seabury getting crowned state champion in both the mile and two mile events.

Seabury ran a 5:08 mile just edging out Katie Sobieraj from Oliver Ames by 1 second.

The senior Boston University track commit had a similar race in the 2 mile with a time of 11:14 beating Anna McElhinney of Billerica by 1 second. It was her second straight outdoor 2 mile state title and her fourth divisional gold including cross country.

“She ran gutsy races and came out on top in both of them,” said head coach Karen Barrett. Seabury will go on to compete at all states next weekend. “I have never had an athlete do this before. It is such an amazing accomplishment. I could not be prouder of Sammy’s work ethic, mental toughness and fantastic attitude. She is an absolute superstar.”

Sophie Brown also had a great day finishing 3rd in the pole vault tying her PR of 9’6” while qualifying for All States.

Fiona Recene continued to impress by running a phenomenal race in the 400. Recene went out aggressively and finished 2nd with an unbelievable time of 59.85. The sophomore is less than a half-second shy of breaking the school record. This time also advances her to the All State meet next weekend.

“Fiona has an amazing track career ahead of her,” said Barrett.

Bailey McDevitt made it to the finals in both the shot put and javelin. She placed 6th in the shot put with a 31’5”. McDevitt also placed 6th in the javelin with a 105’5”.

“She works really hard and I was so happy she earned two medals at states,” said Barrett.

The 4×400 relay team placed 3rd with a monster PR of 4:10. The team went into the meet with a seed time of 4:18.

“Recene ran a great first leg followed by (Caileigh) Sweeney, (Ania) Jacob and anchored by Seabury. All four girls were fantastic,” said Barrett. “The 4×4 relay school record is 4:03. I believe this team has a chance to break it at All States.”

Both the 4×800 and 4×100 relay teams placed 8th to earn medals.

The 4×800 was run by Lily Sallee, Maeve Schermerhorn, Caroline Roberts and Maddie Nett.

The 4×100 team was Ania Jacob, Gabby Minasian, Lily Duval and Jade Roycroft.

Some additional strong performances included Nett in the one mile (10th, 5:31) and the two mile (13th, 12:21); Roberts in the one mile (11th, 5:35) and the 800 (15th, 2:30); Sallee in the one mile (20th, 5:49); Sweeney in the 800 (17th, 2:31); Lauren Mangarelli in the shot put (13th, 29’02”).

Wakefield scored a total of 48 team points to get 5th. Mansfield won the championship by scoring 105 followed by Melrose (76), Billerica (55) and Walpole (55).

The Warriors off to the All State meet will return to Westfield State this weekend.

Seabury is seeded 2nd in the one mile behind Newton South’s Amelia Everett. Seabury is ranked 14th in the two mile.

The 4×400 relay is seeded 18th.

Brown is ranked 20th in the pole vault and McDevitt is 21st in the javelin. Recene is seeded 23rd in the 400.