SALEM — Chris Macdonald, of Wakefield, just completed his final season of basketball at Salem State University where he was a four-year starter for the Vikings.

Macdonald came to SSU after a successful career at Malden Catholic where he was an all-conference player, Agganis All-Star, team captain and MVP.

At SSU he continued his winning ways, starting 14 games as a freshman when he was a part of the 2019 team that won the MASCAC Championship and participated in the NCAA tournament of the top 64 D3 teams in the country.

Continuing to play basketball and improving his game, Macdonald was team captain for the past two years.

Known for his defense and team-first, pass-first style of play, Macdonald also compiled 940 points and is 7th on Salem’s all-time 3-point list. He was 2nd in conference scoring his senior year and voted 2nd team All-Conference by the conference coaches and was All-Scholastic throughout his college career.

Macdonald’s career in the sport started with a passion as a young child. A member of the Wakefield Basketball Association – where he recently spent a college break as a coach – seldom was Chris seen without a basketball nearby. Constantly working to improve his game, he could always be found at the local parks or at the gym and especially in his driveway where his sweet dribble would reverberate throughout the neighborhood to the encouragement of passersby’s, friends and neighbors.

If you asked him what his most memorable moment was, he wouldn’t tell you about a game or a basket. He would tell you of staying at JJ Round Park with his mom, Melissa and shooting until he hit 25 3-pointers in a row.

Macdonald graduates this May with a degree in Sports Movement and Recreation Management.