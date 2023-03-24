MELROSE — The Melrose Human Rights Commission (HRC) and Lincoln Elementary School Parent Teach Organization (PTO) have announced the return of the Annual Melrose International Potluck, a community potluck dinner now in its 18th year, on Friday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School, located at 80 West Wyoming Ave.

Why attend?

All Melrose residents are invited to attend the potluck and come together to:

• Celebrate our increasingly diverse community;

• Meet newcomers to Melrose;

• Discover each other’s cultures;

• Share ideas and resources;

• Speak with the Mayor, elected officials & community leaders; and

• Learn about the Human Rights Commission and how it can support you.

What to bring?

Residents are encouraged to bring a dish representing their cultural heritage, but please note that the organizers require a list of ingredients for each dish, in case of allergies. Beverages, serving ware, and light refreshments will be provided.

Everyone is welcome. Please contact the Human Rights Commission with any questions, or for more information, by emailing [email protected].