Wanted: Your photos for NRHS graduation supplement!

May 14, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 13, 2021

Every year, the Transcript publishes a supplement highlighting North Reading High School graduates. To celebrate the Class of 2021, we would like to include photos of seniors taken in individual or group settings, both in and out of class, from this academic year. To do so, we need your help, since due to COVID-19 regulations our access to attend many milestone events for the senior class was limited.

Send your high resolution senior photographs as jpg attachments to: [email protected] Please include a brief description of each submission and identify who is in the photograph, from left to right. We will use as many as we can fit.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 28 at noon.