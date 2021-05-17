Youth vax clinic Wed.

May 17, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 17, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Health Department will host a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, May 19 for youth 12 to 22 years of age. It will be conducted at the Wakefield Memorial High School Field House from 12 to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be used at this event.

Although parents do not need to be present, anyone under the age of 18 must provide a signed consent form in order to be vaccinated. This clinic will be open to all Wakefield youth, including students from Wakefield Public Schools, the Charter School, private schools, and those who are home schooled. The Northeast Metro Tech will be hosting their own clinic on May 19.

Appointments can be made online at www.wakefield.ma.us/clinic-may-19. Should the clinic fill, time will be extended in 30-minute increments. The clinic will be managed by Conley Pharmacy of Ipswich, MA, who can accommodate 200 patients an hour.

As the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, the second clinic will be held on June 9 at the same Field House location. A preregistration link will be sent approximately one week after the first clinic to all those who received a first vaccination.

The link to sign up and the parental consent form can be found at www.wakefield.ma.us/clinic-may-19.