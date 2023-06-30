Greif, Ryder named league All-Stars

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team recently held their annual banquet where they honored their seniors, handed out team awards, celebrated their two All-Stars and announced the captains for next season.

The 11 seniors were thanked for their dedication to the program: captains Sean Doherty and Drew Schermerhorn, Jack Ahearne, Justin Carino, Justin Chea, Nico Chiros, Vinny Kaddaras, Charlie Kowal, Ethan Margolis, Sam Schools and Anthony Sorrentino.

Awards went to sophomore Luke Greif (MVP), Doherty (Coaches Award), Kaddaras (Unsung Hero), junior Sam Ryder (Most Improved) and sophomore Kip King (Spirit Award).

The 2023 Middlesex League All-Stars as voted by the league’s coaches are Greif and Ryder.

Ryder went 7-7 this season. A versatile doubles partner, he played with multiple different teammates, most especially Kaddaras as the duo had a strong season.

Greif went 10-5 (8-2 in the Freedom Div.) this season. The sophomore is now a two-time All-Star and team MVP for the second consecutive season. His career record is 24-8.

The captains for next season were announced at the banquet. Ryder, Greif and sophomore Kevin DeGray will take over leadership in 2024.

Wakefield went 5-11 this season, 4-6 against the Freedom Division. They made the Div. 2 state tournament with a ranking of No. 25 and fell to league foe Belmont (No. 8) in the first round.

2023 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE BOYS’ TENNIS ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name Team

Aditya Pathak Burlington – MVP

Andrew Parl Burlington

Brendan Gray Burlington

Althan Ngugen Burlington

Soham Shah Burlington

Caleb Miller Melrose

Daniel Teittinen Melrose

Annj Gandhi Wilmington

Owen Mitchell Wilmington

Sidd Kartini Wilmington

Luke Greif Wakefield

Sam Ryder Wakefield

Elijah Hespeier Stoneham