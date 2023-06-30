Fireworks possession, use illegal in Massachusetts

NORTH READING — Police Chief Michael Murphy and Fire Chief Don Stats, along with the North Reading Police and Fire Departments, wish to share several important safety tips and reminders as residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday next Tuesday.

The possession, use and sale of all fireworks without a professional license is against the law in Massachusetts, and punishable by confiscation, fine, or imprisonment. Fines range from $100 to $1,000, and some violations could carry a one-year prison sentence. It is also illegal for private citizens to purchase fireworks legally elsewhere and then transport them into the state.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and State Police, fire departments statewide reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks from 2012 to 2021.

Residents are encouraged to report any misuse of fireworks they notice in the community to the North Reading Police Department at 978-664-3131. In case of a firework-related or other emergency, always dial 911.

Celebrate Safely

Attend organized and permitted fireworks displays only.

Remember, alcohol/drugs and fireworks do not mix.

Never allow young children to go near fireworks.

Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks. The loud noises and flashing lights can be frightening and overwhelming for pets. Pets can become frightened and run from familiar environments and people, becoming lost. Read more at humanesociety.org/resources/fireworks-explosion-fear-animals#

North Reading Police also remind residents to drive and boat safely and while sober. Extra patrols will be out on the roads around the Fourth of July holiday to monitor for unsafe and impaired driving/boating.

Drive Safely

Be mindful of pedestrians.

Always wear your seatbelt.

Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. From 2016 to 2020, there were 1,390 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period — 41% of the drivers killed were drunk.

Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, do not plan on driving. Instead, designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride-share service to get home safely.

Take keys away from individuals who are under the influence and are planning to drive. Alcohol and drugs can impair perception, judgment, motor skills, and memory, which are critical for safe and responsible driving.

If you see a possible impaired driver on the road, call 911.

For more tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, go to: nhtsa.gov/celebrate-america-safely-july-4th

Boat Safely

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 636 people were killed in boating accidents nationwide in 2022. Alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2022, accounting for 88 deaths, or 16 percent of total fatalities.

Always wear a life jacket when on the water. Make sure the jacket is a proper fit for your size and weight and that it is properly fastened. The U.S. Coast Guard reports that where the cause of death was known, 75 percent of fatal boating incident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 85 percent were not wearing a life jacket.

Maintain awareness of your surroundings at all times.

Be courteous and respectful to other boaters.

Travel at a safe speed for the environment and conditions.

Be sure you have and know how to use essential equipment, such as visual distress signals, sound-producing devices, locator devices, fire extinguishers and navigation lights.

Check the latest forecast before leaving shore and watch for changing weather.

Take a safe boating course and get a vessel safety check.

Never boat under the influence. Drugs and alcohol impact your cognitive abilities, judgment, balance, coordination, reaction time and vision. Federal law prohibits boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs on all boats.

For more information on safe boating, go to: safeboatingcouncil.org/

The North Reading Police and Fire Departments wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July!