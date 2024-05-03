WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team improved to 4-4 on the season with a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Reading on Tuesday at the Dobbins Courts.

The Warriors, who got their revenge after falling to the Rockets by an identical 3-2 score in their only matchup last year, had two singles wins and a doubles triumph to get the job done.

Luke Greif swept Wyatt Picard in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, getting Wakefield’s initial win of the day on the books early.

Trevor Veilleux also won in straight sets at second singles, defeating Drew Lynch 6-3, 6-3.

The deciding match in this one came down to second doubles after the Rockets won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles and 6-0, 6-3 at first doubles.

Wakefield’s second doubles team of Sam Ryder and Kip King won the first set 6-4 against tough opponents, Lucas Gager and Christian Cha. The second set could’ve belonged to anybody but with the fate of the match up in the air, King and Ryder held on for an exciting, 7-6 set two victory to seal a key, team win for the Warriors.

Wakefield’s win came just 24 hours after being edged by Belmont 3-2. Although a loss, taking two points from Belmont is no easy task. The Marauders beat Wakefield 5-0 in the regular season last year and then 5-0 again in the Div. 2 state tournament.

The Warriors certainly showed improvement by taking Belmont to the wire.

Wakefield’s two wins came from Veilleux at second singles and Kevin DeGray at third singles.

Veilleux and Belmont’s Ben Trost not only needed a third set, but they needed a tiebreaker that also went the distance. Veilleux won the first set 6-3 and Trost bounced back to take set two 6-2. A wild third set went to a tiebreak where Veilleux dug deep to earn a 7-5 win.

DeGray and Arvino Mahadi played a close one too with DeGray pulling out a grueling first set, 7-6 before finishing off the win by a count of 6-4 in the second set.

Belmont’s strong doubles teams combined with their best player, Charlie Osborn at first singles, did enough to hold off the Warriors at the Dobbins Courts.

Wakefield fell to Lexington 5-0 yesterday, bringing an end to a tough, four-match stretch against Middlesex League Liberty Division schools in the last six days.

The Warriors will return to Freedom Division play on Monday when they travel to Melrose at 4:15 p.m. for a rematch against their rivals. Wakefield won the first meeting, 4-1 on April 8.