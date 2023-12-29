BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ indoor track team continued their winning streak to start the season by defeating Stoneham 85-14 on Dec. 21 at The Track at New Balance.

The Warriors swept the 55 meter hurdles behind Joe Patt running a PR time of 8.39 for the win. Carter Jefferson also ran a PR time of 9.31 for second and Ian Christie was third with a time of 9.78.

Wakefield also swept the 55 meter dash with Ethan Gori running a PR time of 6.84 for the win. Adam Levy was second with a time of 7.16 and Isaac Melo was third with a time of 7.21.

The Warriors swept the mile with William Mezikofsky placing 1st in a personal best of 4:38. Ethan Mezikofsky had a personal best of 4:49. Ty Galante ran a best of 5:00.

Another sweep came in the 600 meters. Brody Wyatt ran 1:30.01. Joe Patt ran a personal best 1:30.49. Mhamed Boukataya placed 3rd in 1:34.36.

Also sweeping the 1000 meters were Liam Taggart in 2:42 placing 1st, Mike Arria in 2:47 for 2nd and freshman Alec Buonopane-Cohen in 3rd.

In the high jump, JaMauri Belmer was first with a jump of 5’8.

In the long jump, Aidan Jones was first with a PR jump of 20’ and JaMauri Belmer was second with a PR jump of 19’0.

In the Shot Put, Frankie Sullivan was second with a PR throw of 36’11.25.

In the 300 meters, Ethan Gori was first with a time of 37.82.

The two mile was also swept by the Warriors as Brendan Campea had a personal best of 10:38 for 1st. Jacob Ciriello ran a personal best of 10:51. Marcello Caruso was 3rd in 11:15.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Isaac Melo, Carter Jefferson, JaMauri Bemer and Aidan Jones won with a time of 1:38.1.

The 4x 400 relay of Will Mezikofsky, Taggart, Ethan Mezikofsky, and Wyatt placed 1st in 3:40.

Wakefield competed against Melrose yesterday after press time. A full story will appear next week.