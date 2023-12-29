THE WARRIOR boys’ track team had two freshmen compete at the Boston Holiday Challenge in the Freshmen mile this week. The meet hosted athletes from all over New England and beyond. Alec Buonopane-Cohen (pictured) ran an impressive time of 4:51.77 to place 4th and was the top Massachusetts finisher. His time is a significant personal best and a state championship qualifier. Liam Kelley also had a strong performance, improving his time to 5:09.16 and placing 11th. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ indoor track team continued their winning streak to start the season by defeating Stoneham 85-14 on Dec. 21 at The Track at New Balance.

The Warriors swept the 55 meter hurdles behind Joe Patt running a PR time of 8.39 for the win. Carter Jefferson also ran a PR time of 9.31 for second and Ian Christie was third with a time of 9.78.

Wakefield also swept the 55 meter dash with Ethan Gori running a PR time of 6.84 for the win. Adam Levy was second with a time of 7.16 and Isaac Melo was third with a time of 7.21.

The Warriors swept the mile with William Mezikofsky placing 1st in a personal best of 4:38. Ethan Mezikofsky had a personal best of 4:49. Ty Galante ran a best of 5:00.  

Another sweep came in the 600 meters. Brody Wyatt ran 1:30.01. Joe Patt ran a personal best 1:30.49. Mhamed Boukataya placed 3rd in 1:34.36.   

Also sweeping the 1000 meters were Liam Taggart in 2:42 placing 1st, Mike Arria in 2:47 for 2nd and freshman Alec Buonopane-Cohen in 3rd. 

In the high jump, JaMauri Belmer was first with a jump of 5’8.

In the long jump, Aidan Jones was first with a PR jump of 20’ and JaMauri Belmer was second with a PR jump of 19’0.

In the Shot Put, Frankie Sullivan was second with a PR throw of 36’11.25.

In the 300 meters, Ethan Gori was first with a time of 37.82.

The two mile was also swept by the Warriors as Brendan Campea had a personal best of 10:38 for 1st. Jacob Ciriello ran a personal best of 10:51. Marcello Caruso was 3rd in 11:15.  

The 4×200 meter relay team of Isaac Melo, Carter Jefferson, JaMauri Bemer and Aidan Jones won with a time of 1:38.1.

The 4x 400 relay of Will Mezikofsky, Taggart, Ethan Mezikofsky, and Wyatt placed 1st in 3:40.

Wakefield competed against Melrose yesterday after press time. A full story will appear next week. 