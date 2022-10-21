THE WAKEFIELD cross country seniors have led their teams to strong seasons in 2022 as they get ready for their final meet on Tuesday in Wilmington before the league meet and the postseason. (Colleen Riley File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — After a short, three-day turnaround from the Twilight Invite, the Warriors boys’ cross country team had to get back to work as they hosted Stoneham on Tuesday.

The boys didn’t hold back as they shut out the Spartans with a perfect 15-50 score. Ben Stratton led off the team with a victory in a time of 16:28 coming in first. Leith Jones placed 2nd in 16:43. Junior Ollie Polster had his best race yet finishing 3rd in 16:56.

Sophomore Brandon Nett was 4th in a personal best of 16:59. Junior Michael Arria was 5th in 17:03. Sophomore Andrew Nett was 6th in 17:12. Junior William Mezikofsky was 7th in 17:42 to complete the perfect score.

Sophomore George Palmer was 8th in 17:45. Sam Bangtson was 9th in 17:49 and junior Joe Patt was 10th in 17:50 to round out the varsity race.

The Warriors also scored a perfect 15-50 in the JV race. Sophomore Ethan Mezikofsky was first with a personal best of 17:51. Matt McCoy was 2nd in a personal best of 17:57. Junior Robert Brown was 3rd in a personal best of 18:04. Sophomore Marcello Caruso was 4th in 18:04. Sophomore Jacob Ciriello was 5th with a one-minute personal best of 18:30. Junior Brendan Campea ran 18:39 to place 6th. Junior Adam Lambiaso was 7th in 18:43 to finish the scoring.

This Tuesday, the Warriors (4-1) travel to Wilmington for their last regular season race.