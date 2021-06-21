Warrior girls’ track has multiple strong performances at states

Jun 21, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Seabury is state champion in two mile

Published in the June 21, 2021 edition.

WESTON — The Wakefield High girls’ spring track and field team had multiple strong performances at the Div. 2 North Championship meet over the weekend at Weston High School.

Junior Sammy Seabury is the two mile state champion after taking first with a time of 11:29.30, 13 seconds faster than the next competitor, Sarah Harrington of Triton who was 2nd in 11:42.

“Sammy Seabury is a state champ and she most definitely ran like one,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “The goal for this race was just to go out and win. With two laps to go, Sammy pulled away and never looked back. She had an impressive lead and finished so strong.”

Seabury will now compete at All States on Thursday.

“We have a strategy for an impressive field of runners she will be facing at All States,” said Barrett. “Sammy works so hard and I believe she is going to have a fantastic race on Thursday.”

Junior Sophie Brown had a personal record height of 9’0” in the pole vault to get 2nd place and also earn a spot at All-States. Brown also got 12th in the 400 hurdles with a 71.92.

Junior Bailey McDevitt had a personal best throw of 105’06” in the javelin to get 3rd place. McDevitt’s previous best was 89’. She also qualified for All-States.

“It was so impressive to see her finish third at states and I am so happy for her that she made it to All States,” said Barrett.

McDevitt got 10th in the shot put as well with a throw of 29’10”.

Wakefield got points in two other events.

Junior Maeve Recene got 5th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 61.75.

The 4×100 relay team scored with an 8th place finish. That team consisted of sophomore Ania Jacob, sophomore Gabby Minasian, senior ReignYah Grant and junior Jade Roycroft. They had a time of 52.74.

Overall, the Warriors scored 29 points to finish 9th as a team.

Senior Elina Olmedo got 9th in the 800 meters with a 2:29.40.

Sophomore Maddie Nett got 9th in the one mile with a 5:39.81. Junior Maggie Leone was 14th in the mile with a 5:49.94.

Senior Maggie Ritchie got 11th in the two mile with a 12:40.75.

The 4×400 relay team (Brown, Olmedo, Recene and sophomore Caileigh Sweeney) got 11th in 4:31.67.

Sweeney also took 13th in the 400 with a 65.26.

Roycroft (12th, 13.45) and Grant (21, 13.92) also competed in the 100 meter dash.

Junior Jaclyn Woish was 13th in the discus with a 74’02.

Freshman Lauren Mangarelli was 14th in the shot put with a 28’6.75.

Jacob also competed in the 200 meters where she got 16th in 28.75.

Junior Amanda Nett got 19th in the long jump with a 15’04”.