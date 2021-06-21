Gun-related charge lodged

Jun 21, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 21, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — A Water Street woman was charged with improper storage of a firearm and police confiscated her license to carry after Enterprise Rent-a-Car called police on Friday morning to report finding a handgun in a car that had been returned the previous day.

An Enterprise employee called at about 8:45 a.m. asking police to secure a firearm and ammunition that had been found by an employee who was cleaning the vehicle.

According to police, the employee discovered the 22 caliber Glock 17 handgun in a rear compartment of the car. A 50-round box of ammunition was also found. Enterprise informed police that the car had last been rented by a Water Street resident and returned the previous day.

Police contacted the resident who confirmed that the gun belonged to her. An officer went to the woman’s home and confiscated her license to carry a firearm. She will be summonsed to court on the charge of improper storage.

————

A Main Street man is out $1,900 after he fell victim to a scam on Friday.

The man called police at about 12:30 p.m. and said he got an email claiming to be from PayPal, stating that a $500 television he had purchased had been shipped. He had not purchased a TV and called the phone number provided. He was told that the money would be refunded. The man told police that he subsequently got a call back stating that $2,400 had been refunded to his account by mistake. He was instructed to return the overpayment by purchasing gift cards in the amount of $1,900 and providing the serial numbers to the caller, which the local man did. He told police that his daughter subsequently called him and explained that it was a scam.

————

At about 6 p.m. on Friday, a Howard Street woman reported that two strands of decorative lights had been cut in her backyard sometime between June 13 and June 18. The resident will contact her security company to see if any video footage was recorded.

————

At about 10:45 Saturday morning, a caller reported that gas-powered vehicles were parking in spaces in front of electric vehicle chargers in the lot between Hall Park and Veterans Field. Police notified the Parking Enforcement Officer.

————

At about 12:30 Sunday morning, a caller from Common Street reported a couple having a loud conversation on the benches on the Common. Police sent the couple on their way.

At about 3:45 a.m., the caller reported that the same couple was back on the Common, causing a disturbance. Police again sent them on their way.

————

At about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a two-car crash at Main Street and North Avenue. The crash involved a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a Stoneham woman and a 2006 Nissan Maxima driven by a Stoughton man. No further information was available.

————

At about 2:45 on Sunday afternoon, police took a 57-year-old Wakefield man into protective custody after a caller reported that the same couple from the previous overnight calls was now arguing near the corner of Main and Common streets. Arriving police found the man, who had a strong odor of alcohol about him and was unable to stand upright on his own. He was taken into protective custody.

————

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday, a Nahant Street resident brought some 22 caliber ammunition to the Police Department for disposal. He said that he found the ammo, which likely belonged to his late father, while cleaning out a storage unit.

————

The Fire Department responded to 35 calls over the weekend, of which 28 were for medical aid.

Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, the Fire Department and Cataldo Ambulance responded to a reported four-car crash on the southbound side of Route 128 near Exit 60 (Salem Street). Four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. State Police handled the crash investigation.

————

At about 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, the Fire Department responded to a report of a car into a guardrail on the northbound side of Route 128 near Exit 60. The driver refused medical attention. The vehicle was towed.