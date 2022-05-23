BURLINGTON — The Wakefield High outdoor girls’ track and field team had a great showing in the Middlesex League Meet in Burlington on Thursday.

Sophie Brown got 2nd in the pole vault with a PR of 9’6”.

In the long jump, Ashlee Purcell finished 6th with a PR of 16’3”.

Purcell also made it to the finals in both the 100 and 200 placing 5th in the 200 and 8th in the 100.

“It was a great day for Purcell,” said head coach Karen Barrett.

Ania Jacob made it to the finals in the 200 placing 6th. Gabriella Minasian also PR’d in the long jump with a 15’7.5 jump.

Bailey McDevitt made it to the finals in the shot put placing 3rd. Lauren Mangarelli also made it to the finals in shot placing 8th.

Caileigh Sweeney scored in the 800 placing 8th.

Freshman Lily Sallee had a monster PR in the mile placing 5th with an impressive time of 5:23. Maddie Nett ran well placing 8th.

Charlotte O’Neil ran a solid 2 mile placing 7th.

Fiona Recene ran a fantastic 400 meter race. She was 2nd overall and ran a very impressive time of 60.4.

“It was the best race I have seen her run so far,” said Barrett.

Jade Roycroft had a nice PR in the triple jump placing 3rd with a 33’11”.

“I was happy for her, she works hard,” said Barrett.

The Warriors are now preparing for the Div. 3 state meet that will be held this Friday and Sunday at Westfield State.