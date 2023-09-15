WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High volleyball team continued their strong start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Woburn at home on Wednesday.

This was the first win for the Warriors over the Tanners since the 2014 season.

This victory came just two days after Wakefield beat Arlington on the road, their first win over the Spy Ponders in team history.

The Warriors are now 3-1 on the season. They will host Danvers tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Their first of five straight matches against Middlesex League Freedom Division opponents will be on Tuesday at home against Wilmington at 6:30 p.m.

Against Woburn, Wakefield was led in kills by sophomore Mia Kenny who finished with 10. The balanced attack included 8 kills from sophomore Lila Arkinstall, 7 from senior captain Savannah Cummings, 6 from junior Kathleen Gmelch and 5 from junior Brooklyn Calder.

Senior captain Madison Keohane led the serving game with 3 aces.

Cummings continued to control the net with 2 blocks.

Senior captain and setter Lea Carangelo was Wakefield’s player of the game with 36 assists leading a strong attack. Carangelo also had 25 digs, tied for the team-high with Keohane. Calder and Kenny also played strong defense as they each had 18 digs.

The Warriors set the tone with a 25-17 win in set one. After Woburn rolled to a 25-15 win in set two, Wakefield responded in a big way with a 25-22 win in set three. The Warriors refused to relinquish control after going up 2-1. They closed it out in the 4th set, 25-21.