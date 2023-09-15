Loved reading and traveling

WAKEFIELD — Janet Murphy passed peacefully at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Danvers on September 13.

Janet grew up in Melrose, the daughter of Melrose Police Sgt. John Murphy and Elizabeth Murphy, both of whom predeceased her. She graduated with the Class of 1959 from St. Mary’s High School in Melrose, where she made lifelong friends who have remained close throughout the years.

In 1963, she graduated from Salem State College, spent a year teaching at an American school in Germany, followed by a year teaching in Osterville, MA. Janet worked for the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance until her retirement in 2003.

She has been a friend of Bill’s for forty years. Janet loved reading and traveling, especially road trips in her VW Camper with her much-loved Cocker Spaniels. Janet leaves her dear friend, Corinne Diana of Provincetown; her dear cousin, Karen O’Connell of Reading; her loyal St. Mary’s classmates; and her many friends.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 120 Elm St., Stoneham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Janet Murphy’s name to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Attn: Angels for Animals Fund, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844; or to the Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, 291 State Highway, South Wellfleet, MA 02663. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.