BEN STRATTON competes in the 4×800 relay at the All State Meet of Champions on Saturday. Stratton and the relay team took placed 9th overall, vastly improving on their entry rank of 17th. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON— The Warrior track and field athletes competed in the MIAA All State Meet of Champions this weekend held at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Leith Jones has made tremendous strides on the track to complete his individual season on a high note finishing with a 2 mile personal best of 9:40.20 at the Meet of Champions in what has been considered one of the deepest 2 miles in Massachusetts history. Jones finished in 16th overall.

The boys’ 4×800 meter relay team of William Mezikofsky, Liam Taggart, Ollie Polster and Ben Stratton had an excellent performance as they ran 8:15.24 to place 9th improving on their entry rank of 17th. All four athletes improved on their times from last week to drop their time by 10 seconds and also run a 7 second season best.

The relay will advance to the New England Championship, also held at the Reggie Lewis Track this Saturday.

The girls’ 4×800 meter relay team of Caileigh Sweeney, Devon Jellison, Lily Sallee, and Maeve Schermerhorn ran a time of 10:03 and placed 18th.