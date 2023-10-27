WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ cross country team are 2023 Middlesex League Freedom Division Champions after a 16-45 victory over Wilmington on Tuesday resulted in an undefeated season at 6-0.

This is Wakefield’s 6th title in 7 years as they lost the crown to Burlington a year ago.

Senior Michael Arria led the way with the win in a time of 16:37 on his home course. Senior William Mezikofsky placed 2nd in 16:39, a personal best. Senior Ollie Polster was 3rd with a personal best of 16:48. Junior Brandon Nett placed 4th in 16:51. Junior Ethan Mezikofksy was 6th in 16:53, a personal best. Junior Andrew Nett placed 8th in a personal best of 17:04. Senior Liam Taggart placed 9th in a time of 17:16 to close out the scoring.

Senior Brendan Campea took a full minute off his previous best placing 10th in 17:17. Junior George Palmer opened up his season with an 11th palace finish and a personal best of 17:22. Junior Ty Galante ran a personal best of 17:23 to place 12th. Sophomore David Rocca ran a personal best of 17:52 to place 13th. Junior Jacob Ciriello ran a personal best of 17:52 to place 14th. Senior Joe Patt placed 15th in a season best of 17:55. Senior Robert Brown was 16th in 17:56.

Also running well was junior Marcello Caruso(18:16) season best; sophomore Max Viselli (18:17) personal best; sophomore Devin DeBeradinis (18:18) personal best; freshman Liam Kelley (18:21) personal best; sophomore Ryan Paige (18:35) personal best; senior Adam Lambiaso (19:06) season best; junior Aidan Martin (19:13); junior Brody Wyatt (19:17) season best; freshman Zach Richardson (19:20) personal best; freshman Evan Buonopane-Cohen (19:21) personal best; junior Ben Hickey (20:21) personal best; freshman Taylor Miller (20:40) personal best; freshman Zach Davidson (20:42) personal best; freshman Jackson Conley (21:30) personal best; freshman Eddie Palmer (21:42) personal best; freshman Kayden Xu (22:12) personal best; freshman Brendan Pritchard (22:21) personal best; freshman Luc Laverdiere (22:35) personal best and sophomore Ethan Caldo (23:31) personal best.

“This meet was an impressive showing by everyone on the team,” said Wakefield head coach Perry Pappas. “I’m proud of what they accomplished as individuals as well as a team. They are performing at their best when it matters most.”

The Warriors will now prepare for the postseason meets, starting with the Middlesex League 12 Championship Meet on Monday at Woburn Country Club.