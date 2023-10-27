THE WARRIORS travel to Stoneham tonight for a 6:30 p.m. matchup with the Spartans in the regular season finale. Despite a 5-2 record, Wakefield will most likely need a victory in order to keep their playoff hopes alive as they were ranked No. 17 in the latest Div. 4 power rankings. The top 16 teams make the tournament. Stoneham (3-4, No. 16 in Div. 6) will be just as hungry for a win. The Spartans are coming off a 41-32 victory over Burlington last week. Burlington beat Wakefield 21-0 on Sept. 29. (Brian Cusack Photo)