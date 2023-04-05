OWEN RIDDELL had a strong start to his season, pitching 6.1 innings and striking out 5 while allowing just 4 hits and no earned runs against Div. 1 Lexington. Also pictured at shortstop is Matt Elwell. Riddell, Elwell and John Porter are Wakefield’s three senior captains this season. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — It was surprising to see the Wakefield High baseball team out on Walsh Field yesterday.

The Warriors were scheduled for a practice day to get ready for their road trip to Arlington today at 4:15 p.m. But there they were, on the field against Lexington for the second day in a row. The two teams were finishing a suspended game that was tied 1-1 after 9 innings on Monday.

Luckily for the Warriors, they finished up yesterday quicker than any practice.

After freshman Aidan Bligh sat the Minutemen down in order in the top of the 10th, he found himself with a chance to be the hero with two on in the bottom half and came through with a walk-off base hit, scoring junior Frank Leone who had singled with one out and moved to second after a walk by senior Drew Barrett.

“He had a pretty good debut,” joked head coach Kevin Canty of Bligh who certainly stole the headlines in his first game after making multiple highlight-reel plays at third on Monday in addition to getting the win on the mound and the game-winning hit on Tuesday.

Bligh is a good representation of a Wakefield team who will count on plenty of younger players to step up this season after the Warriors graduated 13 seniors from last year’s squad.

Of course, the Warriors wouldn’t have been on the field yesterday if not for their current seniors, especially ace Owen Riddell who threw a gem in his first start of the season to the tune of 6.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks and no earned runs.

“Defense and pitching were very strong for us today,” said Canty on Monday. “With a young team like we have, pitching and defense will keep us in a lot of games.”

Senior John Porter (1 IP, 0H, 2BB, 0ER) and junior Jack Stromski (1.2IP, 1H, 1K, 1BB, 0ER) kept an always tough Lexington offense off the board and the Warriors rallied to tie it in the bottom of the 6th after Barrett sliced a leadoff double down the left field line, Bligh bunted him to 3rd and pinch hitter Jack Pennacchia – another newcomer with plenty of potential – hit a clutch single to right to tie it at 1-1.

With Porter in to pitch and runners at 2nd and 3rd and one out in the top of the 7th, junior Steven Woish made a catch in centerfield and threw a cannon to catcher Jayvith Chea on two hops to catch a Minuteman trying to tag for the go-ahead run. It was the highlight of multiple strong defensive plays by the Warriors in this one.

“Owen Riddell was terrific in the start and then Porter and Stromski kept it going, not giving in and making pitches in key moments,” said Canty. “Woish and Bligh each had key plays to limit or stop their rallies.”

Bligh made all kinds of plays required at the hot corner, charging a soft grounder and making the throw in the 3rd and diving to his left, spinning and getting the runner in the 9th to name a couple.

Senior captain Matt Elwell helped save a run during a scoreless game in the 4th, fielding a grounder, faking to first and catching a runner at 3rd off the bag for a fielder’s choice.

In addition to his great pitching which included a nasty mix of fastballs and benders, Riddell also picked off two runners in this one.

Adding to the defensive theme was sophomore right fielder Cam DePrizio who made a great catch and doubled up a runner at first to end the top of the 6th.

In the end, Wakefield’s 2-1 season-opening win over Div. 1 Lexington was an impressive way to start the season, especially for a vastly inexperienced team that the rest of the league would rather look past. For Canty and the Warriors, the win was just a first step.

“The goal is to be a much better team at the end of May than where we start in April,” said Canty. “We’re looking for lots of guys to step up and seize roles.”

The Warriors will need their seniors, especially captains Elwell, Porter and Riddell to help the younger guys along the way while putting up big numbers.

“The captains and seniors have led the way for a team that is very young and inexperienced,” said Canty. “The three captains plus senior Drew Barrett and juniors Woish and (Tylor) Roycroft have all led by example in practice and scrimmages.”

Flying under the radar is nothing new to those returning players. Last year’s team was all but out of the state tournament until they upset Div. 1 Andover in their penultimate game. Riddell pitched well in that game and also in relief during Wakefield’s preliminary round loss to Melrose at states.

“Riddell on the mound is looking to pick up where he left off last year,” said Canty. “Elwell is transitioning to shortstop and will be our best hitter. A couple of younger guys, Bligh, DePrizio, (Andrew) Martin and Pennacchia have shown real promise in tryouts and during scrimmages.”

Yes, to most around the Middlesex League, akin to Wakefield’s appearance at Walsh yesterday and their walk-off over Lexington, it would be surprising to see the Warriors near the top of the standings. For now, Wakefield is fine with that, their focus staying on improving and battling for victories any way they can.

“This team, outside of a few guys, is full of inexperienced but talented players who just need time and experience,” said Canty. “The goal will be to simply find ways to get better each day. They have all taken well to learning our system. Now we need to refine it and make it their own.”