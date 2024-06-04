WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, June 13 at Four Points by Sheraton Wakefield Boston Hotel and Conference Center. The evening will begin with registration/social at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

Wakefield native and decorated Naval Officer Shelby M. Nikitin, a 2000 graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, will be the guest speaker at the meeting. Commander Nikitin recently completed her command tour onboard the guided-missile destroyer USS THOMAS HUDNER. The ship was part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Under her leadership, the ship deployed to protect maritime shipping from illegal, dangerous and destabilizing Houthi attacks against vessels transiting the Red Sea. For her ship’s actions in this combat zone, Commander Nikitin was awarded the Bronze Star for her extraordinary leadership and bravery in defending lives and protecting the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways.

A 2004 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, she received her commission through the College of the Holy Cross NROTC program and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. Commander Nikitin matriculated at Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA in 2011 where she earned a Master of Science in Operations Analysis and completed Joint Professional Military Education Phase I. In addition to the Bronze Star, her personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards) and various unit awards and campaign medals.

Commander Nikitin will begin her remarks after the election of officers and directors and the presentation of several awards to recognize businesses and individuals who have had an impact on businesses and the community.

The annual James E. Chisholm Leader in Business Award will be awarded during the evening to recognize the value of dedicated business leadership. This annual award is presented to a business leader by the Chamber in memory of the founder of JC Marketing Associates who died in 2012. The recipient exemplifies the spirit of Jim’s generosity, guidance and support of local business and organizations. In addition to the Leader in Business Award, the Chamber will present a Business of the Year Award and a community award.

The annual meeting is open to members and nonmembers alike. The cost is $58 for members and $68 for nonmembers. Reservations are required and can be made by going online at business.wakefieldareachamber.org/events/details/chamber-annual-meeting-1115, calling the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce at 781-245-0741 or via email at john@wakefieldareachamber.org.