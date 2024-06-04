U.S. Army veteran, musician worked in tech field

LONDONDERRY, NH — James Michael Koehler, 63, of Londonderry New Hampshire, died Saturday, May 25, 2024.

He was born in McConnellsburg, PA, April 9, 1961, the son of the late Bill and Jane Koehler.

Jim graduated from McConnellsburg High School in 1979 and shortly after joined the US Army attending basic training at Fort Dix. Jim went on to be an Electronic Warfare/Intercept Systems Repairer for the U.S. Army Intelligence School out of Fort Devens and eventually an instructor for the school completing his enlistment as an E5 with the US Army.

Jim then dove into the technology field working for numerous tech giants beginning with Hickok Teaching Systems, GE, Lam Research Corp, Texas Instruments, Intel Corporation and Aeroflex before retiring.

Specializing in the Plasma Etch niche of the tech field, Jim held titles such as Prototype Technician, Gyro Analyst, Senior Systems Technician, Group Leader and Tech Specialist. Jim was noted as a technician who could fix near anything and operated with a very detail-oriented work ethic.

Jim grew up hunting and fishing in the valleys of Pennsylvania, eventually sharing that love for the outdoors with his three sons and now grandchildren. Fishing trips to Pulaski, NY became a yearly ritual started by his brother Billy and shared with his father Bill, ultimately including his sons and now grandsons. Orwell Creek was a favorite of Jim and his father Bill.

Jim was also a very talented musician, playing the saxophone in high school, and guitar in the band Ratzalad with Brad Divens of Kix. His love for music was clearly passed down to him from his father, a music teacher of 30 years in Pennsylvania.

Jim’s most notable achievement by his own admission was marrying the love of his life Michelle (Lord) Koehler on February 21, 1987. They were married for 37 years and built a family of three sons and 6 grandchildren together. Jim was known for his laugh, love for music and attention to detail on all things to include impeccable cleanliness. He was a man who lived and believed in doing things right the first time, a tenant he continually passed onto his sons.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by three sons: Michael James Koehler and wife Sonia Koehler, Sean Koehler and wife Yanet Koehler, and James L. Koehler and wife Jayme Koehler. He also has 6 grandchildren: Ethan, Kassie, Steven, Otto, Owen, and William. He also leaves his brother William Koehler and wife Marie Koehler, Paul and Patti Lord, Sean and Ginger Lord, and Marcianne Wanis with significant other Brian Carafa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved greatly as well.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at The Orchard Church, 136 Pillsbury Road, Londonderry NH for family and friends.

Internment services to be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

