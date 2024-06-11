DURHAM, NH — The Wakefield High boys’ 4×800 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Ollie Polster, William Mezikofsky and Liam Taggart competed at the New England Championship on Saturday at UNH. They placed 8th with a time of 8:08.03.

Ethan Gori placed 26th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.17.

Earlier in the week, Ian Christie competed in the State Decathlon. He scored 3,792 points competing in 10 events including the 110-meter hurdles, 100 meters, 400 meters, 1500 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump, discus, triple jump and javelin.

Track Boys 2024

