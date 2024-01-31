By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Monday night, the Lynnfield High boys’ basketball team lost at home to Georgetown 67-56. With that defeat, the Pioneers record dipped to 10-4 overall and 8-3 in the Cape Ann League.

The Royals, meanwhile, improved to 10-4 and 9-2 in the CAL.

“They play a lot of guys and hit 10 3-pointers,” said Pioneers head coach John Bakopolus.

The third quarter was the key one in this game. Lynnfield led, 33-24, at the break but the visitors erupted for 28 points in the third while holding the Pioneers to only eight to lead, 52-41, heading into the fourth.

“They turned the game into a track meet,” said Bakopolus, about that third quarter.

Jalen Andujar led the game in scoring with 17 points for the Royals as he knocked down five 3-pointers.

Lynnfield was led in scoring by Harris Hadzihasanovic who had 14 points. Alex Fleming recorded another double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Chris Daniels also had 12 points.

Last Friday night, the Pioneers beat visiting Pentucket, 36-31, to complete the season sweep over the Panthers as they won the first meeting, 65-59, back on Dec. 15.

“Both teams played well on defense,” said Bakopolus, whose squad led, 18-15, at the half.

In the second half, Lynnfield never gave up the lead but were not able to get it higher than six points as the Panthers hung around.

Fleming led the way this game with 15 points and 12 boards. Daniels had 12 points and a tam-high five assists. Hadzihasanovic added seven.

It was the second game in two days for the Pioneers as they defeated host Amesbury, 68-46, on Jan. 25.

“We came out of the gate strong and were able to jump all over them,” said Bakopolus, as Lynnfield led the Red Hawks, 41-23, at halftime.

Daniels had an outstanding all-around night with 16 points 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Fleming had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Ian McCarthy had 13 points.

The next game for the Pioneers will be on Feb. 1 as they visit North Reading at 7 p.m. Lynnfield beat the Hornets in the first meeting, 60-34, back on Jan. 3 at home.

On Feb. 5, the Pioneers host Ipswich at 6:30 p.m.

In the MIAA’s most recent power rankings, the Pioneers were slotted 29th heading into this week. The top 32 ranked teams at the end of the regular season automatically qualify for the tournament.