WAKEFIELD — On December 15, the community is invited to take tours of Wakefield Memorial High School and attend an info session on the school’s building project. The conversation will dive deeper into the budget and the scope of the project. Residents will hear from members of the school administration, the Permanent Building Committee, the project’s architecture and design firm (SMMA), and the owner’s project manager (LeftField). There will be a question and answer session following the presentation.

Guests are asked to meet in the high school cafeteria for an optional building tour at 6:15 p.m. The meeting itself will begin in the cafeteria at 7 p.m. and conclude with an additional tour opportunity at 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend in person can join the meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. or watch live on Wakefield Community Access TV. Anyone wishing to join via Zoom can login with meeting ID 890 7744 4050 or dial-in at 309-205-3325.

The community can learn more about this project at wakefieldmhsproject.com.