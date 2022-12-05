THE SENIORS led Wakefield to a strong 9-4-6 season. Pictured on senior night with their families from left to right are seniors Sam Schools (Melissa and Ben), Andreas Sofronas (Angela and Charles), Lucas Kehoe (Diane and Jeff), Ethan Margolis (Kim and Dave), Sean Hogan (Sue and Colm), Nemo Rizk (Gigi and Yasser), Dylan Buccelli (Andrea and Rob), JJ Faulkner (Christy and Brock), Fin Brennan (Amy and Paul) and Nico Chiros (Susana and Mike). (Courtesy Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ soccer team celebrated a great season at their annual banquet recently, where the team honored their seniors, announced new captains, celebrated their All-Stars and handed out team awards.

Head coach Matt Angelo thanked a successful group of seniors – Fintan Brennan, Andreas Sofronas, Sam Schools, Nemo Rizk, Dylan Buccelli, Ethan Margolis, Lucas Kehoe, JJ Faulkner, Nico Chiros and Sean Hogan – for their dedication to the team.

Captains Kehoe, Margolis and Rizk then passed on leadership responsibilities to the newly named captains for next season: Brian Purcell, Reid Festel, Marc Laverdiere and Darragh Casey.

The Warriors congratulated six team members who were named Middlesex League All Stars: Nemo Rizk, Reid Festel, JJ Faulkner, Marc Laverdiere, Darragh Casey and Ethan Margolis. Margolis was also named to the All Conference team and Eastern Mass All Star team.

Angelo and his coaching staff presented eight team awards: MVP (Margolis), Tom Nestor (Faulkner and Kehoe), Golden Boot (Casey), Coaches (Laverdiere), Leadership (Festel), Captains (Andreas Sofronas) and Unsung Hero (Matthew Keefe).

The Warriors finished a strong regular season at 9-3-6, earning the No. 7 seed in the Div. 2 state tournament before falling to Marlborough 2-1 in a close, first round matchup.