DANIELLE PATTURELLI, RN, BSN, Clinical Nurse Manager at Melrose Wakefield Hospital’s cardiovascular center (third from left) was the guest speaker at the recent Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce Women in Business luncheon. The bi-monthly luncheons are sponsored by The Savings Bank and its subsidiary, First Financial Trust (FFT). Danielle was welcomed to the luncheon by (from left), Ally Houghton, Marketing Coordinator at The Savings Bank and Chamber 2nd Vice President; Janice Casoli, Senior Vice President, First Financial Trust, and Chamber co-President; and Francie Recinito, Chamber Executive Assistant. The next scheduled luncheon will be held on April 19.