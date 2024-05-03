MELROSE — Saturday, April 27 marked the third annual Recycling and Sustainability Day, spearheaded by state Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian and sponsored by the Melrose Department of Public Works.

Enticed by the beautiful spring weather and an opportunity to do good for the earth, hundreds of Melrosians participated.

With help from supporting organizations, they recycled dehumidifiers with National Grid, explored composting with Black Earth, swapped bikes with the Ped-Bike Committee, got bicycle tune-ups with the Ride Café, learned about nature walks with Friends of the Fells, recycled plastics with Terracycle—and much more!

Volunteers from Zero Waste Melrose collected a huge volume of hard-to-recycle Styrofoam packing, enough to fill Green Team Junk Removal’s 20 foot truck. A shout out to Green Team Junk Removal, Inc., a waste management service that picks up your items such as outdated electronics, small furniture, used air conditioners, mattresses, car tires, and more. An eco-friendly business, 80% of those goods are recycled or reused. For information, call 508-361-0519 or go to www.gogreenteamjunk.com.

For more information, contact zerowastemelrose.com.