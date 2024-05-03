MELROSE — During the month of May, MelroseKind is collecting new children’s pajamas in support of The Foster Box.

The Foster Box provides clothes and children’s items to foster families, specifically during the period of transition when children are welcomed into a home.

New pajamas are appreciated at this time of the year, as temperatures warm and clothing needs change.

Please donate at MelroseKind Kindness Porches during the month of May. Our porches are located at:

89 Walton Park

160 West Wyoming

11 Briggs Street

647 Main Street (Follow Your Art)

249 Grove Street

Too busy to drop off but still want to donate? Visit our Amazon Wish List (tinyurl.com/MelroseKindWishList) for ease of delivery.

May is National Foster Care Month. Let’s work together to support our local foster families. Last year, MelroseKind collected 200 new pajamas. Can you help us beat that goal this year?

MelroseKind is on a mission to inspire our community to lead with kindness, form connections with those of different demographics, and give to vulnerable populations, in donations, time, and respect. Interested in learning more or joining our team? Email maribeth@melrosekind.com