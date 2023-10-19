MELROSE — Melrose held its semi-annual “Swap Day” event Saturday, October 7 behind City Hall at 562 Main St. Hosted by ZeroWasteMelrose in partnership with the Department of Public Works, Swap Day is a community reuse event that provides an opportunity to save reusable items from being discarded. People bring items they no longer need and others give them a new home. You don’t have to bring something to take something. The event attracts folks looking to “de-clutter” or just enjoy finding items for free while they socialize with fellow Melrosians.

Despite formidable obstacles like an impending tropical storm, it was a successful 9th annual Swap Day. With help from supporting organizations and a cooperating Mother Nature, ZWM took a sizeable amount of unused items, got them out of the trash and into the hands of grateful neighbors.

Special thanks to Simple Recycling, a recycling business, for carrying away leftover goods. Check out their website, simplerecycling.com, if you want to schedule a free pickup of your used clothing, appliances, textiles and so on. Special thanks too to Discover Books at discoverbooks.com where you can get gently used books at a discount.