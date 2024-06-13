MELROSE — Saturday, June 8 saw hundreds of Melrose residents turn out for the 10th annual Melrose Swap Day. Sponsored by the Department of Public Works and Zero Waste Melrose, Swap Day is an event where neighbors bring their reusable items, toys, books, kitchenware, clothing, electronics and so on, for other neighbors to take, for free!

It’s a benefit for both and a benefit to the environment as well by greatly reducing what goes into the waste stream. One of the most popular items exchanged were bicycles. Every bicycle brought in found a new home. One heartwarming example was the seven year old girl who received her first ever bicycle. Special thanks to Simple Recycling, Bay State Books and all the volunteers who make this possible.