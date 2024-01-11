Jen Grigoraitis begins work as city’s chief executive

MELROSE — Optimism reigned supreme as the first woman elected mayor of Melrose was sworn into office Monday night.

Jennifer Grigoraitis, who formerly represented Ward 6 on the City Council, took the office oath from Katherine Clark, the one-time Melrose School Committeewoman who has quickly risen to become Democratic whip in the U.S. House of Representatives and one of her party’s brightest lights.

Grigoraitis, who succeeds Paul Brodeur as the city’s chief executive, said in her inaugural address in Memorial Hall that “Civic engagement – service to your community – is one of the most optimistic and hopeful endeavors you can pursue. And to be successful, local government requires individuals, of all ideologies and walks of life, who look around a community and think: together, we can do better.

Both parts of that statement are meaningful: the hope of making progress, and the commitment to doing it together. We will need the strength and dedication of that promise in the months ahead.”

She continued, “This idea of civic service – and civic responsibility – has been on my mind over these past months.

“Muhammad Ali said: ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.’ And I’ve been reflecting on that: on what it means for each of us, and on what it calls us to do.

“I hope that together, in the weeks and months to come, we will bring more and more opportunities for Melrosians to engage with their government and continue to pursue their own paths to civic service, since there are so many ways to engage with our government and to serve our community.”

During Monday’s inauguration, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll swore in newly elected members of the Melrose City Council and the Melrose School Committee.

Melrose Commission on Women Chair Karen Grant Blackburn served as the Master of the Ceremonies, which began with a performance by the Melrose High School Marching Band and welcoming remarks from Congresswoman Clark and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. City Council President Leila Migliorelli and School Committee Chair Margaret Raymond Driscoll delivered speeches, and Mayor Grigoraitis delivered her inaugural address.

“The inauguration of Mayor Grigoraitis marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the City of Melrose,” said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. “It was an honor to take part in this moving celebration, and I am eager to partner with this new Administration to build on all that Mayor Brodeur achieved and deliver the brighter, stronger future that our community deserves.”

Led by Melrose Police Chief Kevin Faller and Fire Chief Ed Collina, the following individuals walked in the ceremonial processional: Democratic Whip Katherine Clark; Lt. Gov. Driscoll; Mayor Jennifer Grigoraitis; the Melrose City Council; the Melrose School Committee; State Auditor Diana Dizoglio; Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan; State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian; State Senator Jason Lewis; outgoing Mayor Paul Brodeur; former Mayor Gail Infurna; and City of Melrose Department Heads.

Other traditional inaugural events observed included the posting of the colors by the Melrose Police Honor Guard; the pledge of allegiance led by the Melrose Unified Basketball Team; and the singing of the “National Anthem,” performed by Melrose High School student Clio Mook.

Performances that tied the ceremony together included a reading of the poem “A New Day’s Lyric,” by Melrose Public School students Piper Casey, Morgan Pagnini, Maura Eckler, Molly Rosen, Abby Harney, and Sukey Hampson, as well as a performance of “This is My Song,” by Melrose acapella group, Blue of a Kind. Event attendees were greeted by members of the Melrose Girls Scouts, Helen-Lily Ballew and Yvonne Burke, and Melrose Cub Scouts, Barnaby Horne, and Nassim Ferahi.

The ceremony, which took place at the City’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, is available for streaming on MMTV’s YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@MelroseMATV/videos.