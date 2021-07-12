Priscilla L. Stark, 92

Jul 12, 2021 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — Priscilla L. Stark, age 92, of Wakefield died Monday, June 28 at the Brightview Assisted Living in Arlington.

Born in Melrose on May 2, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Alden W. and Helen A. (Holbrook) Clark.

Priscilla was raised in Melrose and after graduating from Melrose High School she went on to earn her associate’s degree from Boston University. She held administrative positions with several companies before retiring from Advanced NMR.

On the tennis courts was where she met her husband, Irving, after his return from World War II. They shared nearly 65 years of marriage. A winter road trip was an annual event in their retirement years, where stops always included Maryland, Williamsburg, VA, St. Simons Island, GA, and Tarpon Springs, FL. They also enjoyed traveling to Camden, ME and Nova Scotia. But their favorite destination, for over 60 years, was Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, NH, where multiple generations of the family enjoyed summer vacations together.

Priscilla was an avid bowler and participated in both the Wakefield Senior and Ladies bowling leagues, an activity she kept up until her 90th year. She enjoyed playing bridge, cribbage, and was an avid reader. She loved to garden as was evident by her house full of plants and her yard full of flowers. She was also known in the family, and her neighborhood, for her Christmas cookies! Priscilla also spent many years as a volunteer working the polls. But her most cherished pastime was her family and shared time together, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of the late Irving K. Stark. She was the loving mother of Peter W. Stark and his wife Elaine of Melrose, Candace L. Bouris and her husband George of Waltham, and Mark H. Stark and his wife Joanne of Wakefield. She was the sister of the late Weston Clark. She was the cherished grandmother of Brenden, Bradford, Christina and her husband Andy, Kimberly, Samantha and her wife Tammy, and Christopher. She is also survived by her two great grandchildren, Sophia and Benjamin.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, July 19 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 9-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Citizen Scholarship Foundation, Inc., C/O The Irving K. & Priscilla L. Stark Fund, PO Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.