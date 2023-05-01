WINTHROP — Antoinette J. Colantuonio, age 100, of Winthrop, formerly a longtime Wakefield resident, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Born in Boston on February 14, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Philomena (Caggiano) Ebba.

Mrs. Colantuonio was raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1941. She had worked as a stitcher in Boston until her marriage in 1951.

She and her husband then moved to Wakefield and began their family, and also opened the former Colantuonio Greenhouses of Nahant Street.

Mrs. Colantuonio later went to work as a cafeteria worker at the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School, from where she retired.

She loved to bake, crochet and most especially to shop!

She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Colantuonio. She was the loving mother of Angela Passaro of Winthrop and the late Phyllis Master. She was the adoring grandmother of Gina Passaro and her partner Michael Bailey, Matthew Passaro and his wife Valerie, and Adam Passaro. She was the great grandmother of Francesca and Lucia. She was the sister of Millie Lachiana of Wakefield and Josephine Terjenian of Stoneham.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

