ANNALISE CATALINI is a talented young artist currently studying at Salem State University. Her unique and expressive paintings are inspired by and named after music albums. Her paintings are a testament to her passion for both art and music. A few of Annalise’s paintings are currently on display at the Blake Gallery in the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library, Wakefield, MA until January 31.
About The Author
Related Posts
Lasting memories
January 29, 2023
Passing on the gavel
January 29, 2023
Senior celebration
January 29, 2023
Special Town Meeting tomorrow
January 27, 2023