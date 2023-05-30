THE SENIORS on the Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team were honored along with their families before their 9-5 win over Stoneham on Senior Day, May 23 at Landrigan Field. Pictured from left to right are seniors Bella Birchem, Katherine Taylor and Molly Berinato. (Beth Boudreau Photography)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team celebrated their three seniors with a key, 9-5 win over Middlesex League Freedom Division foe Stoneham on May 23 at Landrigan Field.

Wakefield’s Molly Berinato, Bella Birchem and Katherine Taylor were honored before the game for their contributions to the program over the last four years.

The Warriors overcome a slow start, trailing 3-1 at halftime to storm back with eight second-half goals on their way to their 7th win of the season.

Berinato had a goal, an assist and a draw control.

Wakefield’s juniors certainly played their part in helping their seniors leave Landrigan with a great memory. Juliana Spaulding had 4 goals, 2 assists and 4 draw controls; Molly Forrest had 4 goals, 2 assists and 4 draw controls and goalie Sofia Macaluso picked up 13 saves.

“We came out to a slow start in the first half with poor passing and catching and shooting right at the goalie or wide,” said head coach Cara Luca. “I don’t know if it was Senior Night jitters but they turned it around in the second half with quick transitions and quick passing.”

The win played a big part in Wakefield’s quest to make a brutally competitive Div. 2 state tournament this year, but more importantly, it allowed Taylor, Birchem and Berinato to celebrate a win with their teammates and families on their day.

“The seniors ended their last game at Landrigan on a positive note,” said Luca. “I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Wakefield went on to beat Tewksbury on the road on Thursday, 13-8 in their last game of the season. The win, Wakefield’s fourth in their final six games, gave the team an overall record of 8-10 in the regular season.

The Warriors were ranked No. 35 in the MIAA’s final power rankings for Div. 2 with only the top 32 teams qualifying. The bracket will be released tomorrow.