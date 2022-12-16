Known for his ever-ready jokes and singing ability

NAPLES, Florida — Joseph Willwerth, 87, passed away peacefully at Avow Hospice House in Naples, Fla. on October 24, 2022.

Born April 28, 1935, he was a graduate of Wentworth Institute and with his success in sales eventually owned his own company. Joe was known for his ever-ready jokes, his singing ability and love of golf.

Survived by his loving wife Marie and five children, Lisa Fanelli, Joseph, Sandra Porcaro, Russell and Wayne, twelve grandchildren, Maria, Anthony, Sabrina, Alyssa, Taylor, Jenna, Nicholas, Chris, Derek, Ryan, Kylie and Ava, as well as four great-grandchildren and a sister, Natalie Winters. He was predeceased in death by his youngest son, Keith.

A celebration of his life will be held at Bellevue Golf Club in Melrose, on December 17, 2022 from 12 noon-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fla 34105.

