THE BOYS’ 4×800 relay team took 1st place at the Div. 3 state relays on Sunday at Oliver Ames High School. Pictured from left to right is junior Liam Taggart, junior William Mezikofsky, junior Ollie Polster and sophomore Brandon Nett. (WMHS Track Photo)

EASTON — The Division 3 State Relay meet was held on Sunday at Oliver Ames High School and the Wakefield High boys’ team made it very interesting as they were in it until the end, scoring a total of 37 team points to finish 4th, just five points behind the winner, Stoughton.

The young Warriors scored in five out of 15 events and were close in a few other events.

The pole vault relay team of sophomore Henry Brown, senior Anthony Arria and junior Cooper Davis cleared a height of 7.29 meters to win the event.

The 4×800 meter relay team of junior William Mezikofsky, junior Ollie Polster, sophomore Andrew Nett and junior Liam Taggart placed 1st in a time of 8:36.

The javelin relay team of junior Joe Patt, sophomore Sean Callanan and sophomore Henry Brown placed 2nd with a total distance of 112.90 meters.

The high jump relay team of junior Joe Patt, senior Anthony Arria and senior Will Riley cleared a total of 4.96 meters to tie for 3rd place.

The 4x Mile Relay team of Taggart, Polster Mezikofsky and sophomore Brandon Nett placed 4th in a time of 19:07.

The Warriors will return to regular season action on Thursday when they host Watertown at 4:15 p.m.