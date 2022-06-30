MELROSE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield announced its new partnership with the City of Melrose to launch the “Melrose Summer of Wellness” Program this July and August.

The program will have two main components: a wellness-centered recreational program for families running at the Roosevelt School in Melrose, and a free healthy meal distribution program at the Melrose Highlands Station on Franklin Street.

For healthy summer activities, local families are invited to join the City of Melrose and the Boys & Girls Clubs for free outdoor programs for a wide range of ages. The program will include activities promoting physical health, mental health, and overall wellness. Activities will be held at the Roosevelt School (253 Vinton St, Melrose) from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on weekdays from July 11through August 12, 2022.

“We’re grateful to the Boys & Girls Club for their partnership and leadership in promoting the health and wellness of our youth,” said Paul Brodeur, Mayor of Melrose. “As we began to come out of the pandemic, there was a clear need to further support the mental and physical health, and overall well-being, of the youth in our community. We want to thank the Boys & Girls club for joining our commitment to meeting these needs and look forward to partnering with the organization in the future.”

In addition to the wellness activity program, the Clubs will also be partnering with the City of Melrose to distribute free healthy meals every weekday during lunchtime hours (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) at the Melrose Highlands Station. Club staff will be distributing meals on behalf of a USDA sponsored food program and all ages are welcome to participate. There is no identification required to participate in the meals program.

“Our Clubs are thrilled to partner with the City of Melrose & Mayor Brodeur, who designated 2022 as the year of community health and wellness in Melrose,” said Adam Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield. “It’s important to our Club mission that we help provide these very valuable wellness programs and resources locally. Together with the Mayor’s office, we are committed to delivering access to healthy free meals and wellness programming throughout 2022.”

For questions about the summer program, email [email protected] Visit bgcstoneham.org for more information on Boys & Girls Clubs programming.