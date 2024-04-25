WAKEFIELD — On Tuesday, April 23, the Walton School hosted an enrichment event featuring Spot, the Robotic dog alongside Dr. Lori Towle, Executive Director of Code & Circuit in Amesbury. Code & Circuit Inc is a non-profit organization that offers robotics workshops and educational programs for all ages. The event was sponsored by the Walton Elementary School PTO.

Dr. Towle engaged fourth-grade students with insightful presentations covering the fundamentals of robotics, the diverse types of robots and the shared similarities and differences between humans and robots. The highlight of the event was a captivating demonstration with Spot, built by Boston Dynamics, which included a lively dance performance and an informative discussion about the robot’s functionalities.

Following the presentation, students had the opportunity to participate in hands-on STEAM activities, including circuits, robot coding and engaging marble activities. Additionally, Spot made visits to the third-grade classrooms and interacted with students from kindergarten to second grade during lunch and recess, sparking curiosity and excitement about robotics and technology throughout the school.