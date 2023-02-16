JACKSON BURDICK scored Melrose’s lone goal against Watertown in their 1-1 tie on Feb. 8. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)

Burdick shoots for a tie against Watertown

By JENNIFER GENTILE

STONEHAM—The Melrose High boy’s hockey team is playing the heart of the ML Freedom league and settled for a tie and loss over last weekend, but is still poised for a potential playoff run based on strength of schedule.

On Tuesday, the MIAA released its newest power rankings which has the team ranked #26 in Div. 2, which would have them qualified if playoffs were today (all teams under #33 qualify)

Melrose skated to a 1-1 draw against Watertown on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Kasabuski rink in Saugus thanks to some solid defense, goaltending work by Matthew Fuccione and an equalizer goal by junior Jackson Burdick.

Said Melrose head coach Joe Ciccarello, “We lost the first game 2-1 against Watertown, so although we don’t want to say, ‘nice tie’ because we had our chances to score, including a 5 min. major, Watertown has been on a roll lately, so we definitely are getting better. We were fortunate Jackson had our lone goal and Fuccione played really well at the net. We knew it was about team defense. Our defensemen have been stepping up and continued to improve as a group.”

Wakefield proved to be a tougher battle when they hosted Melrose on Saturday at Stoneham Arena. The recent winner of the Middlesex Freedom League, they beat Melrose in the first round, 3-1, and this time around Melrose lost in a 3-2 heartbreaker.

Says the coach, “It was definitely a battle but this game was close.”

Melrose relied on goals from Justin D’Antona and Pat Cotter and had tied it up with 5 minutes left but allowed a quick goal right after. Says Ciccarello, “We couldn’t tie it up and again and we had our chances. But I thought Fuccione played goalie really well.”

He continued, “I’m encouraged that we get better everyday. Kids are dedicating to that cause and care a great deal, however, we still have a hard time scoring. That comes with confidence, the last piece of the story to truly be a contender. We will keep working and hopefully we get it by March. Because of our schedule, I like our chances against anyone.”

As they power through the tail end of their regular schedule they’re also making the most of their time on the ice. On Sunday, Melrose gave back to their community and in particular Melrose’s littlest hockey fans by hosting a clinic at the Flynn Rink.

This Saturday, they host Wilmington at in a key league match up. Puck drops at 7:20 p.m.