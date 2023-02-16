Enjoying traveling and going to the casinos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia — Marcia Jane Wood, 79, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Born in Melrose, she was the daughter of the late Wilber Earl Hudlin and Dorothy Hudlin McCarthy (Stone). She had two brothers, Robert Hudlin and Jeffery McCarthy and three sisters, Nancy Collins (Hudlin), Sue Ingalls (Hudlin) and Betsy Sullivan Mattuchio (Hudlin).

Marcia graduated from Melrose High School in 1962 and was married to James Chilcott Wood soon after, giving birth to two sons and settled in as a doting mother and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, casinos, playing Bunko with her friends and especially loved being involved in every single moment in her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grand children’s lives.

Marcia resided in Massachusetts for much of her life moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia in 2007. While living in Massachusetts, after her children reached high school age, Marcia became a manicurist, which gave her the opportunity to combine two things she enjoyed most, which was helping people and getting to know them. She loved making those lasting friendships with the women she provided her services to.

In addition to her siblings, Marcia is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 60 years, James C. Wood, son James F. and daughter in law Judy Wood (Cuthbert), grandson James R. Wood and granddaughter Jacqueline F. Heffernan (Wood), great grandson Christopher J. Heffernan, great granddaughter Jillian H. Heffernan. Son Robert W. and daughter in law Kelly Wood (Bauer), grandson Calvin C. Wood and granddaughter Olivia J. Wood.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marcia’s memory to the:

ALS Association

1300 Wilson Blvd 600

Arlington, VA 22209

[email protected]