DAN McSWEENEY made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over Winthrop on Dec. 21. (LHS Hockey Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOSTON — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team traveled into Boston to compete in the Castle Island Christmas Tournament at the Murphy Memorial Rink in South Boston.

In the first game of the tournament, the Pioneers took on Boston Latin.

The game ended with a 1-1 draw although the Wolf Pack won the shootout, 3-1, to advance to the championship game. It goes down as a tie officially as the Pioneers overall record went to 3-0-1.

Boston Latin scored first in the first period.

That lead stood until there was 1:07 left in the 3rd period as Drew Damiani scored on the power play to send the game into the shootout.

On Dec. 21, the Pioneers edged guest Winthrop, 2-1, at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody to improve to 3-0.

Damiani was the hero of this one scoring the game-winner on a wrist shot from the right circle late in the 3rd.

Jack Carpenter had the first goal assisted by Joe Raffa with that tally coming on the power play in the second period. The Vikings tied it up later in the second.

Senior Dan McSweeney made 31 saves to pick up the win.

Lynnfield’s consolation game of the tournament took place on Tuesday (results not available at press time).

The Pioneers then finish out 2022 on Saturday at noon as they host Gloucester. On Jan. 4, they go to the Graf Rink to face host Newburyport with that game starting at 5 p.m.