By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A family of five was displaced after a fire occurred at a Summer Street home on early Christmas morning.

Lynnfield dispatchers received a call for a fire located in a basement at 190 Summer St. at 1:50 a.m. on Christmas morning. Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Glenn Davis said Lynnfield firefighters had “just got back into the fire station after returning from a mutual aid call to Peabody” when dispatchers received the 911 call.

“Fire crews were dispatched, and Engine 3 arrived on scene at 1:53 a.m.,” said Davis. “Fire Capt. Kevin Mutti saw smoke showing from the basement and around the chimney at the roof line, and requested a working fire assignment. Capt. Mutti quickly determined that the fire had extended up from the basement and into the walls of the first and second floors.”

After Davis arrived at the scene, he requested a second alarm.

“The second alarm brought mutual aid assistance from several surrounding communities,” said Davis. “It was extremely cold on scene with temperatures around 12 degrees. A quick response time and good aggressive interior firefighting made a major difference in the outcome of this fire.”

Davis said the family of five was “able to exit the house without any injuries.”

“They have been displaced from their home due to smoke and fire damage,” said Davis. “I feel bad for the family being displaced from their home on Christmas morning, but fortunately no one was injured as a result of the fire.”

Davis said the North Reading, Middleton, Wakefield, Reading and Saugus Fire Departments provided mutual aid at the 190 Summer St. fire.

“Station coverage was provided by Peabody and Lynn,” said Davis. “Rehab Five provided firefighter rehab services on scene.”

Davis said the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the 190 Summer St. fire.