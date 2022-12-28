By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOSTON — The schedule did no favors for the Lynnfield High boys’ indoor track and field team in their season opener back on Dec. 13 as they had to take on a strong North Reading squad. The Pioneers ended up losing to the Hornets by a final count of 79-20 at the New Balance Complex in Brighton.

“It is a fantastic facility to compete in,” said Pioneers head coach Christine Smith, as the Cape Ann League moved all of their league meets there from the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Lynnfield was led by Angelo DeLuca as the senior captain had the team’s lone first-place finish and one second-place finish for eight points. He was first in the two mile (11:20) and second in the mile (5:13).

DeLuca was named the Athlete of the Meet by Smith.

“He was outstanding,” stated Smith. “North Reading has a very talented team and a huge size advantage with their roster.”

The three other second-place finishes for the Pioneers were Joe Cucciniello in the long jump (18-6), Tom Neubauer in the high jump (5-0), and Gavin Fair in the shot-put (35-7).

Three Pioneers placed third: Cucciniello in the 55-meters (7.05), Jack Digangi in the 600-meters (1:38) and Justin Rose in the 55-meter hurdles (10.24 seconds).

On Dec. 27, Cucciniello and Nick Groussis were the two LHS representatives in the pentathlon held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston (results not available at press time).

The next dual meet for the team will take place on Jan. 10 as the Pioneers face Newburyport at the New Balance Track. That meet will start at 5:30 p.m.