By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — In a close match, the Lynnfield High boys’ tennis team was able to pull out a hard-fought, 3-2, road win at Manchester-Essex on Monday afternoon.

“They have a strong team with depth at doubles,” said Pioneers head coach Joe Dunn. “Besides St. John’s Prep, they are the best team we have faced so far.”

With the win, the Pioneers improved to 5-0 in the Cape Ann League and 5-1 overall. The Hornets, meanwhile, fell to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the league.

At first singles, Dan Levin won, 6-1, 6-1. Second-singles player, Shea McCarthy, won, 6-1, 6-2.

“Dan was able to avenge a loss he had against his opponent he got last year,” pointed out Dunn.

Rafik Khodr played third singles and he won, 6-2, 6-1, as the Pioneers swept the singles matches.

In doubles play, the first team of Brendan Sokop and Raffi Arkun lost, 6-3, 1-6, and 11-9 as the third game was a ten-game pro set since the match was already decided.

The second team of Avi Shrivastara and Shlok Kudrimoti lost in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, as this was their first time ever teaming up.

On April 27, the Pioneers defeated host Pentucket, 4-1, up in West Newbury.

Levin shut out his opponent at first singles, 6-0, 6-0. McCarthy did the same at second singles while Sokop lost at third singles.

Sokop lost the first set, 6-2, but won the second one, 7-5. The third was a ten-game pro set and he fell, 10-3.

“Brendan played well,” said Dunn.

The first doubles team of Kasdon and Khodr won, 6-0, 6-0, while the second duo of Matt Reinhold and Kurt Rothermond won, 6-0, 6-2.

“That was the first time Matt and Kurt played together and they both played well,” said Dunn.

The next match for the team will be on May 3 as they go to Newburyport. Lynnfield then hosts Ipswich on May 5.

Both of those matches will start at 3:30 p.m.