SOPHOMORES Ella Hayman (left) and Ciara Long clinched the girls’ tennis team’s 3-2 victory over North Andover on April 26. (Courtesy Photos)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ tennis team is riding high on a six-match winning streak.

Lynnfield (6-1) earned its biggest win of the season after rallying past North Andover 3-2 on April 26.

With the match tied 2-2, sophomores Ella Hayman and Ciara Long were able to secure the Pioneers’ victory after winning their second doubles match in three sets. After dropping the first set 0-6, Hayman and Long won the second set 6-4 and prevailed 6-4 during the third set.

“Ella and Ciara settled down and led during the entire second set, setting the stage for the third and deciding set not only for their match, but the team’s match as well,” said Pioneers head coach Stone. “They were down 4-3 before battling back to win the final set 6-4.”

Sophomore Paige Martino won her first singles match in two sets, 6-0, 6-2.

“Paige was in control from the start,” said Stone. “The depth on her groundstrokes and her ability to put away short balls ruled the match.”

Senior captain Genna Gioioso defeated her second singles opponent in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

“Genna was in a battle from the beginning,” said Stone. “Her steadiness earned her a hard fought two-set win.”

Captain Maddie Sieve lost her third singles match in three sets. After winning the first set 6-4, she lost the second set 4-6 and dropped the third set 3-6.

Junior Leticia Marafon and freshman Lily Alves lost their first doubles match in two sets, 2-6, 0-6.

Stone said the Pioneers’ victory over the Scarlet Knights was a “good match from top to bottom.”

“With the exception of our first match against defending Division 3 state champion Newburyport, this was our toughest match to date,” said Stone. “You need to play matches of this intensity to get to the next level, and play more confidently the next time you are in a pressure situation. Our team is young, and matches like this will help to age us fast and better prepare us for the tough matches ahead.”

Defeats Rockport

After a week off due to April vacation, the Pioneers began last week defeating Rockport 5-0 on April 24.

Martino dismantled her first singles opponent in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Gioioso cruised to a two-set victory during second singles, 6-0, 6-0.

“Paige and Genna were unstoppable with each winning by identical scores,” said Stone.

Sieve won her third singles match in two sets, prevailing 6-1, 6-3.

“Maddie started quickly by winning the first set,” said Stone. “Her opponent settled down to make the second set more competitive.”

Marafon and Alves won their first doubles match in two sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Hayman and Long earned a two-set victory during second doubles, 6-0, 6-3.

“Both doubles teams experienced similar matches with relatively easy first set wins and more challenging second sets,” said Stone.

Stone was pleased with the Pioneers’ performance against Rockport.

“Getting back into the rhythm of match play is always a challenge after a layoff,” said Stone. “Fortunately, we were able to keep the momentum going.”

Declaws Panthers

The Pioneers crushed Pentucket 5-0 on April 27.

Martino won her first singles match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Gioioso dismantled her second singles counterpart in two sets, 6-0, 6-0.

“Paige and Genna duplicated feats by winning all 12 games,” said Stone.

Sieve secured a two-set victory during third singles, prevailing 6-1, 6-2.

“Maddie got a convincing win by dominating the baseline,” said Stone.

Marafon and Hayman won their first doubles match in two sets, 6-3, 6-2.

“Leticia and Ella got off to a slow start, but gradually gained control of the match,” said Stone.

Long and Alves won their second doubles match in three sets. After losing the first set 1-6, Long and Alves bounced back and won the second set 6-2 and prevailed 6-4 during the third set.

“Ciara and Lily struggled finding their rhythm to begin the match, but gradually put it all together for the longest match of the day,” said Stone.

Stone said the Pioneers’ played very well against the Panthers.

“Surprisingly, we are 6-1 to start the season after returning just four out of seven starters from last year’s team,” said Stone. “The players have done an amazing job adapting to new positions and playing with new partners. We need to continue to stay focused, work on our weaknesses and capitalize on what we do best.”

Upcoming matches

The Pioneers faced Bishop Fenwick on Monday, May 1, taking place after deadline. Lynnfield hosts Newburyport on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Pioneers travel to Swampscott on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 3:30 p.m.