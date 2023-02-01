By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOSTON — On Jan. 17, the LHS indoor boys’ track and field team faced Triton at the New Balance Complex in Brighton. The Vikings ended up winning 78-22. With the loss, the Pioneers fell to 0-3 while the Vikings improved to 1-1.

Lynnfield, who has the smallest roster in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division, had two winners as Joey Cucciniello was first in the 55-meters (6.84) and Gavin Fair captured the shot-put (36 feet-8.5 inches). For both athletes, it was their personal bests this winter.

The Pioneers also had two second-place finishes, Cucciniello in the high jump (5-4) and Justin Rose in the 55-meter hurdles (9.41).

Lynnfield ended up with six third-place finishes, Tyler Maddocks led the way with two of them as the sophomore was third in the high jump (5-2), and 600-meters (1:45.51). The other four third-place finishes were, Cucciniello in the long jump ( 18-3), Chase Goldberg in the shot-put (33-10), Charlie Morgan in the 55-meters (7.27) and Angelo DeLuca in the two mile (11:32.31).

“I was really happy with our performance,” said Pioneers head coach Christine Smith, despite the loss, “We had a lot of personal-best performances in the meet.”

Smith pointed out the efforts of Rose and Maddock.

On Jan. 21, the team went to the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston to compete in the Division 5 State Relays.

“We had a lot of replacements due to some runners who were out because of illness,” pointed out Smith.

The best finish for the team was in 55-meters as Nick Groussis Dante Ford, Colin McCormack and Davius Chan had a combined time of 33.18 to place 14th.

On Jan. 28, Cucciniello competed in the State Coaches Invitational back at the Reggie Lewis Center. He had a time of 6.99 in the 55-meters to place 17th in the small-school division.

The next event for the team will be on Feb. 7 as the Cape Ann League Meet will take place back at the New Balance Complex. That meet will start at 5:30 p.m.